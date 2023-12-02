Sylhet (Bangladesh): Bangladesh left-arm spinner Taijul Islam claimed his second 10-wicket haul to help Bangladesh register a historic first-ever test match win over New Zealand by 150 runs on home soil at Sylhet on Saturday. Interestingly, this is the only second instance when Bangladesh defeated New Zealand in a Test since they got the Test status in 2001.

Previously, Bangladesh defeated New Zealand on their home soil by eight wickets in Mount Maunganui in January 2022. Bangladesh are now placed second in the World Test Championship (WTC) points table with 12 points after winning the first Test.

Bangladesh skipper Najmal Hossain Shanto elected to bat after winning the toss. Bangladesh's top-order tried to make the best of decent batting conditions, even as the wicket had some turn. Mahmudul Hasan Joy scored 86 in 166 balls, with 11 fours while Shanto and Mominul Haque also contributed a useful 37 runs each at the top.

Spearheaded by Glenn Phillips (4/53), New Zealand fought back well and Bangladesh sank from a strong 180/2 to 310 all out. Kyle Jamieson, and spinner Ajaz Patel took two wickets while Tim Southee and Ish Sodhi got one scalp. Kane Williamson's 104 in 205 balls, with 11 fours supplemented by Daryl Mitchell (41) and Glenn Phillips (42) helped the tourists gain a seven-run lead.

In the second innings, a gutsy century from skipper Najmul (105 in 198 balls, with 10 fours) and a gritty fifty from Mushfiqur Rahim (67) helped Bangladesh set a target of 332. Bangladesh was bundled out for 338.

Ajaz (4/148) led the Kiwi bowling from the front, while Ish Sodhi, Phillips and skipper Tim Southee were also among the wickets. The tourists crumbled to heaps with Bangladesh spinners attacking and folded for 181 despite late resistance from Daryl Mitchell (58), Sodhi (22) and Southee (34).

Taijul Islam emerged as the Man of the Match by taking a four-wicket haul in the first innings and further with his impressive performance in the second innings with a five-wicket haul (6/75) which was the 12th occasion when the spinner achieved such a feat.

This was only the second Test for Bangladesh at this venue. In the previous game, Zimbabwe had beaten Bangladesh by 151 runs. Islam had finished with his career-best 11/170 in that game. The second Test between Bangladesh and New Zealand begins on December 6 in Mirpur.