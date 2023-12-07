Hyderabad: The International Cricket Council (ICC) launched a new logo for the upcoming T20 World Cup on Thursday. A distinctive pattern in the logo pays homage to two elements: The palm trees of the West Indies and the stripes of the USA.

ICC took it to X to reveal the logo through a social media post. The marquee tournament will be played in June next year where 20 teams will battle it out for the trophy over 55 matches.

"The pinnacle of international T20 cricket just got a vibrant makeover with the unveiling of the new visual identity for the ICC T20 World Cup. This global cricket spectacle, renowned for its fast-paced action and electrifying moments, will now be represented by a dynamic brand identity that captures the essence of the game's relentless energy," ICC said in a statement issued on Thursday.

"The logo, a creative fusion of bat, ball, and energy, symbolises the core elements of T20I cricket. The T20 lettering dynamically transforms into a swinging bat, encapsulated within a dynamic ball. The striking graphic within the ball mirrors the unique atmosphere and electric energy experienced in T20Is, with the zig-zag pattern alluding to rising excitement and heart-pounding moments," he remarked.