Hyderabad: Gautam Gambhir has responded to a recent video released by S Sreesanth accusing him of saying rude things to the former Indian pacer. He has uploaded a post on social media platform X, mentioning a smile when the world is all about attention.

The verbal spat between the two cricketers occurred in a Legends League fixture on December 6 at the Lalabhai Contractor Stadium in Surat. India Capitals were squaring off against Gujarat Giants and they chose to bat in the game. During Gambhir's stay at the crease, he got into a fight with the former Indian pacer and the umpire had to intervene to restore the order.

The batter hit a four and a six on two consecutive deliveries against the pacer and when he found the fielder after that Sreesanth let his tongue do the talking. Although the Capitals won the game by 12 runs, the fight didn't end with the conclusion of the game. Sreesanth came up with an explanatory video after the game claiming that the left-handed batter had said some rude words to him. Subsequently, Gambhir posted the cryptic tweet on social media which has created a lot of buzz.