New Delhi: Former England pacer Steven Finn gave advice to Ben Stokes-led side to replicate their 2012 series victory in India, stating their Indian Premier League (IPL) superstars need to gain admirers by delivering entertaining performances.

Since their last Test series defeat at home, India has played 16 bilateral series and dominated the red-ball matches at their den, winning 36, losing only three while seven resulted in a draw. England will embark on their five-match series against India with the Hyderabad Test from January 25.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Steven Finn said, "I think the IPL superstardom of some of the players will count to England's benefit. Kevin Pietersen aside, that 2012 team, people weren't really superstars in India, whereas you have quite a few guys this time going over who have played in the IPL and are superstars in that. I think that will count."

England has some IPL household names in the squad which will tour India for the five-match Test series such as Ben Stokes, Mark Wood, Jonny Bairstow, and Harry Brook.

"The three most memorable tours I went on, India 2012, Australia 2010-11, and South Africa 2016, all three of them, one of the motivations for us was to try and get the opposition public on side and turn them against their team,” the former pacer mentioned.

“That's a huge benefit to you, and having Stokes and McCullum at the helm gives England an opportunity to do that. If they play well and give a good account of themselves, as the series goes on that tide can turn, because we know how polarising the Indian cricket team can be to their public depending on how they are playing." the 34-year-old stated.

Finn further said veteran pacer James Anderson will be a "vital cog" despite a difficult Ashes last year. On his sixth tour to India, the 41-year-old Anderson has taken an impressive 34 wickets at 29.32, with 12 of them coming on that 2012 tour.

"Jimmy is superhuman. People have been anticipating he will retire for about seven years now and he keeps surprising people and performing. He didn't have a fantastic summer last year, but I know from knowing him as a character that he wouldn't be doing this unless he felt he could make a difference,” he added.

"I think a determined Jimmy Anderson well-managed is someone who will be important to England, especially making the most of the reverse swing because he is an absolute master at that. He would have worked on his fitness, he would have trained hard, he has got the skills and has got the experience so I anticipate when he plays, he'll be an important cog," added Finn, who played for Middlesex County Cricket.

Finn further cautioned visitors not to be overaggressive, taking a cue from Alastair Cook and Kevin Pietersen's centuries in their 10-wicket win in the 2012 Mumbai Test.