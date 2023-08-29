Bengaluru (Karnataka): Wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul was on Tuesday ruled of the first two matches of the upcoming Asia Cup due to a "niggle", delaying his much-anticipated return to the Indian team. India head coach Rahul Dravid said the niggle is unrelated to the thigh injury that kept him out of action for months.

He was named in the Indian squad for the tournament, starting Wednesday. "KL has had a good week with us, playing well, progressing really well but he will be unavailable for the first part of the Kandy leg of the trip," Rahul Dravid said at the pre-departure presser.

The coach added that KL Rahul will be staying back at the National Cricket Academy and a call on his participation in the tournament will be taken on September 4. "The NCA will be looking after him for the next few days while we are traveling. We will reassess on the 4th (September) and take it from there. But the signs are looking good. He will be unavailable for the first two games," Dravid added.

India takes on arch-rivals Pakistan in their tournament opener on September 2 followed by Nepal on September 4.

The Asia Cup will be played in a hybrid manner, with games taking place in Sri Lanka and Pakistan. India will play all its games in Sri Lanka. The Asia Cup is seen as an important tournament ahead of the crucial ODI Cricket World Cup, which is to be hosted by India.

