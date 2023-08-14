Lauderhill (US): Following the conclusion of the T20 series against the West Indies, India's coach Rahul Dravid acknowledged the varying challenges of different formats and expressing his satisfaction with the test match results.

He expressed some disappointment over the drawn outcome in the second game due to weather conditions, which resulted in lost points for the team. However, he praised the team's performance and their resilience, especially considering their comeback from being down 2-0 in the series.

Dravid highlighted the significance of the experience gained by the young Indian players, as well as the opportunity to experiment with different combinations in preparation for upcoming tournaments like the World Cup and the Asia Cup. He emphasized that the team's goals for the T20 series were slightly different, aiming to identify strengths and areas for improvement.

Addressing concerns about the middle and lower-middle order's performance, Dravid admitted that there were shortcomings, but he believed these struggles were more applicable to the T20 format and would not necessarily impact the upcoming World Cup in India. He acknowledged the need to develop depth in the batting lineup and expressed his desire to strike a balance between a strong bowling attack and a deeper batting order.

Dravid highlighted the positive contributions of debutants Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Verma, and Mukesh in the series. He praised Jaiswal's impactful innings at the top of the order and Verma's ability to handle challenging situations in the middle order. He also commended Mukesh's performance in all formats and his ability to hold his own against formidable opponents.

Looking ahead to the T20 World Cup in the US and the West Indies, Dravid shared his enthusiasm for returning to the facilities and the supportive fans. He lauded the playing conditions and the warm reception received by the Indian team. Dravid expressed optimism about India's future prospects in the T20 format, highlighting the experience gained by the young players and their potential to improve with more opportunities.

While disappointed by the series loss to the West Indies, Rahul Dravid emphasized the positive takeaways, including the growth of young talents and the learnings gained from this series. As India gears up for the T20 World Cup, Dravid and the team remain focused on building a competitive and balanced squad capable of taking on the challenges that lie ahead. (with PTI inputs)