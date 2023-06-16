JASPRIT BUMRAH SHREYAS IYER MAY RETURN FOR ASIA CUP

Hyderabad: Earlier injured, India's fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah and batter Shreyas Iyer are contemplating returning to international cricket through Asia Cup 2022 to be held in a Hybrid model in Pakistan and Sri Lanka after receiving clearance from the ACC.

Iyer absented himself due to a recurring lower back injury on account of a bulging disc that was followed up by surgery in London that ruled him out of the last Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy and the ODI series between India and Australia. He has been under rehabilitation ever since and was replaced by Ajinkya Rahane, who came back roaring in the World Test Championship Final.

Bumrah, meanwhile, has been out of action since September 2022 during the Asia Cup which saw him not being able to participate in the all-important T-20 World Cup in Australia. His guile, temperament, and skills were badly missed by India during the WTC Finals where the bowling department lacked teeth and was outdone by their Australian counterparts, who bounced India out of the game. He missed the 2023 season of the IPL too.

Bumrah went through surgery in New Zealand and hasn't donned the Indian jersey for eight to nine months now. His operation was successful and as per reports, the pain has subsided.

A report by a leading media portal claimed that both the players, who are recuperating and undergoing rehabilitation at the NCA should be available for the Asia Cup this year in September. Bumrah has been helped by a physiotherapist for his rehabilitation and has taken to light bowling due to the risk of a flare-up and whose intensity will increase over time. Iyer is in rehab and being treated by a physiotherapist.