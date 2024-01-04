Cape Town (South Africa): India defeated South Africa by 7 wickets in the second Test at the Newlands Cricket Stadium here on Thursday and levelled the two-match series 1-1. This was the shortest Test match in the history of the game, which concluded in 107 overs (642 balls).

India, who had lost the first Test at Centurion by an innings and 32 runs, made a strong comeback and defeated the hosts in their den. It was India's first win in Cape Town as they breached the Fortress Newlands. India cantered to the 79-run target in just 12 overs. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal made a quick-fire 28 off 23 balls before walking back to the dressing room. One-down Shubman Gill (10) also fell cheaply after being cleaned up by pacer Kagiso Rabada (1/34).

But the experienced duo of skipper Rohit Sharma (17 not out) and Virat Kohli took the team near the target. Virat Kohli (12) was dismissed when India was one shot away from the win and just needed four runs. Shreyas Iyer (4 not out) hit the winning boundary as celebrations erupted in the Indian camp.

This was the only second time in India's cricketing history that Men in Blue levelled the series against South Africa in the Rainbow nation after Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side equalled the three-match series by 1-1 in 2013. India is also the first Asian team to win a Test at Cape Town.

Earlier, pacer Jasprit Bumrah (6/61) bagged his 9th Test five-wicket haul as South Africa was bowled out for 176 runs in their second innings. Opener Aiden Markram played a counterattacking 106 off 103 balls where no other batter has even scored a half-century so far in the match. However, despite Markram's fourth test ton, the hosts skittled out for 176 runs. He was clever to understand that he might run out of partners after David Bedingham (11) and Kyle Verreynne (9) fell cheaply. The 29-year-old continued to play his attacking shots against relatively new pacers Mukesh Kumar (2/56 in 10 overs) and Prasidh Krishna (1/27 in 4 overs), who has been the weakest link in India's pace attack in his debut series.

Resuming the innings on the overnight score of 62/3, Proteas added more 114 runs to the tally. Jasprit Bumrah opened the day's account, sending David Bedingham back to the pavilion in the very first over of the morning. Wicket-keeper batter Kyle Verreynne looked very aggressive, scoring a boundary on the pull shot, but he even couldn't survive for too long as pacer Mohammed Siraj grabbed a dolly at mid-on.

All-rounder Marco Jansen (11 off 9 balls) smashed two boundaries early on but was forced to play a false shot as he gave catch practice to Bumrah on his follow-up. But then no one looked solid and South Africa lost three wickets for mere 14 runs. Bumrah bowled beautifully after the opening day's play saw a staggering 23 wickets fall on a very quick Newlands surface that is offering inconsistent bounce. India had collapsed to 153 all out in their first innings in the final session of day one after skittling out South Africa for 55.

It was only the second instance of two Indian pacers taking 6-wicket hauls in a Test match after Lord's Test in 2014 against England when Bhuvbeshwar Kumar took six wickets while Ishant Sharma took seven wickets.

Skipper Rohit Sharma termed the victory as a "great feat". "A great feet. We had to learn from the mistakes (that we committed) in Centurion. We came back very well, especially our bowlers. (We) had some plans and the boys got rewarded. We applied ourselves, we batted well to get a 100-run lead. (It was) not pleasing to see the last six wickets. We knew that it was going to be a short game, we knew that every run matters and to get that lead was very important," added Rohit, himself an elegant right-handed batter.

He described pacer Mohammed Siraj's performance in the first innings as very special. "Very special, something you don't get to see very often. We spoke about keeping things simple and that's what happened. The pitch did the rest. A lot of credit to (Mohammed) Siraj, (Jasprit) Bumrah, Mukesh (Kumar) and Prasidh (Krishan)," quipped Rohit.

Rohit Sharma presented Dean Elgar, who has now retired a special Indian Cricket Team jersey, which was the autographs of all Indian players. Mohammed Siraj was adjudged as the Player of the Match while Jasprit Bumrah and Deam Elgar shared the Player of the Series Award.

Dean Elgar conceded that the first innings killed the side. "Tough one for us. The first innings killed us with the bat. Still a lot of positives for the young players in the side," added Dean Elgar.

Mohammed Siraj on his part said the figures in the first innings were his best figures. "What I was missing - I could not bowl consistently, that is what I learned (from the first Test) and used here," added Siraj, who hails from Hyderabad.

Bumrah, who started his Test career at Newlands, said Test cricket always gives spectators and players surprises.