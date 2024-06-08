ETV Bharat / state

Islamic Cleric Hacked to Death in Uttar Pradesh; Land Dispute Suspected as Cause of Death

A police official said that the slain Moulana Farooq, who runs a seminary in Pratapgarh city, was found murdered outside his house in Sonpur village where he had recently come to visit home.

Police pacifying locals after Islamic cleric hacked to death in UP's Pratapgarh on Saturday, June 8, 2024
Police pacifying locals after Islamic cleric hacked to death in UP's Pratapgarh on Saturday, June 8, 2024 (ETV Bharat)

Pratapgarh: In a shocking incident reported from Uttar Pradesh, an Islamic cleric and founder of a seminary was hacked to death in Pratapgarh district of the state on Saturday, police said. Police suspect a land dispute behind the killing.

The slain has been identified as Maulana Farooq, a resident of Sonpur village who ran a madrassa in Pratapgarh city. The murder took place at the said village of Jetwara police station area of the district where the slain's body was found outside his house on Saturday morning.

According to the police, Maulana Farooq runs a madrasa in Mauhar village of Pratapgarh city and had come to his native village Sonpur where this morning the assailants hacked him to death with a sharp weapon. The accused are absconding since the incident. Raids are being conducted in search of the accused.

A large number of people from the Muslim community gathered at the spot after the shocking murder. Police personnel have been deployed in strength to prevent any law and order situation.

While police are investigating the motive behind the murder, preliminary investigation has revealed that the maulana has been murdered in a dispute over money transactions and land.

In view of the tension prevalant in the area, a large number of force including the Additional Superintendent of Police were rushed to the spot.

