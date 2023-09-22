Mohali: The Indian skipper KL Rahul won the toss and opted to bowl first in the first ODI match against Australia at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali.

KL Rahul's led-Indian team will look to start the three-match ODI series against Australia, which will be played here from Friday, on a winning note without some of the key players missing in the team, whereas Australia would like to give some game time to their senior players before going into the World Cup 2023, which is hosted by India. Both teams will be looking to solve all the questions in front of them before going into the mega tournament.

David Warner is quickly marching towards his half-century. Indian bowlers are struggling to stop the flow of runs as Australian batters find a boundary in an over from the last two overs.

David Warner and Steve Warner built a 50-run partnership which took Australia to 57 runs after the 12th over. David Warner smashed a first six of the match against Ravichandran Ashwin over Long On.

KL Rahul made a bowling change from both ends as Ravichandran Ashwin came into the attack replacing Jasprit Bumrah.

India's golden arm Shardul Thakur comes into the attack. He replaced Mohammed Shami who bowled a brilliant spell of 16 runs for 1 wicket. With a good length bowl from Shardul Thakur, Warner went on to give a sitter to Shreyas Iyer, who dropped a catch at Mid-off

Jasprit Bumrah bowls it on the top off, it's just a pure class from Steve Smith who played a magnificent flick towards midwicket for a four against Bumrah.

Australia's pocket dynamite David Warner edged the ball to take the boundary.

After playing two consecutive maidens of the Jasprit Bumrah, Australia's run machine Steve Smith finally took the single behind square.

Beautiful drive through the covers for a boundary. finally, Steve Smith made the perfect timing with the ball to score his first boundary of the match. 10 runs came from Shami's third over.

Another maiden from Jasprit Bumrah. He has bowled two consecutive maiden overs against Steve Smith who is returning back into the Australia's squad after injury.

Maiden over from Jasprit Bumrah to Australia's run machine Steve Smith. He was on the money from the first ball he bowled. No runs conceded in an over.

