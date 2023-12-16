Johannesburg/Hyderabad: The BCCI on Saturday announced that pacer Deepak Chahar has informed it that he will not be available for the upcoming ODI series due to a family medical emergency whereas the speed gun Mohammed Shami has been ruled out of the two Tests.

The Men’s Selection Committee headed by former India pacer Ajit Agarkar has named Akash Deep as Chahar's replacement.

Meanwhile, the BCCI also stated in a media statement that pacer Mohammed Shami, whose participation in the Test series was subject to fitness has not been cleared by the BCCI Medical Team and the fast bowler is ruled out of the two Tests.

It also announced that after the conclusion of the first ODI in Johannesburg on December 17, Shreyas Iyer will join the Test squad to prepare for the Test series. He will not be available for the second and third ODI and will take part in the inter-squad game.

The Board also announced that head coach Rahul Dravid, Batting Coach Vikram Rathour, Bowling Coach Paras Mhambrey and Fielding Coach T. Dilip will link up with the Test squad and oversee their preparations for the inter-squad game and the Test series.

The ODI team will be assisted by India A’s Coaching Staff comprising Batting Coach Sitanshu Kotak, Bowling Coach Rajib Datta and Fielding Coach Ajay Ratra.

India begins their three-match ODI series against South Africa at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on December 17, Sunday. The three-match T20 series was tied at 1-1 after the first game at Durban was washed out due to inclement weather.