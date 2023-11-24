Vishakhapatnam: India skipper Suryakumar Yadav, who led from the front in the team's two-wicket win against Australia in the first match of the five-match series said that he was happy to contribute to the side's victory.

"Very proud, very happy to lead the country and very happy to contribute in my first game as a captain. And now let's see what happens in the second game," an elated Surya, who represents Mumbai in the domestic circuit, told BCCI.tv.

India rode on Suryakumar's scintillating 80-run knock to eke out a two-wicket win against Australia in the first T20I clash at the ADA-VDCA cricket stadium here on Thursday.

The 33-year-old marked out his innings as "fearless" when asked to describe his knock in one word. He also hailed his partner Ishan Kishan for his exceptional 58-run knock and said, "I think he (Ishan Kishan) helped me really well. For me to be fearless, him staying there and his knock was very important." Notably, Ishan and Surya stitched a 112-run partnership for the third wicket, which proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Yadav became the only second Indian to win the Player of the Match award on his T20I captaincy debut. Notably, pacer Jasprit Bumrah was the first Indian skipper to achieve the feat against Ireland earlier this year.

The Mumbaikar also heaped praise on Rinku Singh (22 not out off 14 balls), who finished the game in style. "I think he (Rinku Singh) was very calm. though it was a pressure situation and when he came in to bat, he was very calm and the composure which he showed was great to see," added Surya, who has 1,921 T20 runs to his credit.