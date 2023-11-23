Indian squad for the Australia T20 series is mostly made up of relative newbies in international cricket and many of these players were also part of the Asian Games gold medal-winning team. The team management and selectors will have a keen eye on these players as the T20 World Cup 2024 is just six months away. Australia, on the other hand, have decided to give time to get some runs under the belt while giving rest to a few key players including regular skipper Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, and David Warner.