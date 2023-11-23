IND vs AUS 1st T20I Live: India win toss and opt to bowl
Published: 27 minutes ago
Vishakhapatnam: A relatively fresh and new crop Indian side led by skipper Suryakumar Yadav will lock horns against Australia at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Vishakhapatnam on Thursday.
Presenting #TeamIndia's Playing XI
Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/T64UnGxiJU #INDvAUS
Indian squad for the Australia T20 series is mostly made up of relative newbies in international cricket and many of these players were also part of the Asian Games gold medal-winning team. The team management and selectors will have a keen eye on these players as the T20 World Cup 2024 is just six months away. Australia, on the other hand, have decided to give time to get some runs under the belt while giving rest to a few key players including regular skipper Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, and David Warner.
In the spotlight will be left-handed batter Travis Head who was also the Man of the Match for the final and had led the Aussies to the 6th World Cup title with his century.
Follow the live updates from here:
- Playing XI
Australia: Matthew Short, Steven Smith, Josh Inglis, Aaron Hardie, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w/c), Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha
India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Prasidh Krishna
- Toss
India skipper Surya Kumar Yadav won the toss and opted to field first.