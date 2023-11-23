INGLIS TON TAKES AUSTRALIA TO 208 AGAINST INDIA

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh): A blistering century by wicket-keeper-batter Josh Inglis score (110 off 50 balls) took Australia to a comfortable 208 in the first of the five T20 being played here on Thursday. It was an Inglis show at the ground as he pummelled the Indian attack to submission. Put into bat, Australia lost opener Mathew Short (13 off 11 balls) in the fifth over as spinner Ravi Bishoi (1/54) gave India the first breakthrough.

Then inform Steve Smith, a member of the Australian team which won the ODI World Cup 2023 on Sunday last at the Motera, and Inglis tore apart the young Indian attack as they forged a 130-run run stand for the second wicket. Inglis was playing his shorts at will, while Steve Smith (52 off 41 balls) happily played second fiddle. While Inglis in his 50-ball knock hammered 11 boundaries and eight towering sixes, Smith's knock was laced with eight fours.