WORLD CUP ENGLAND TO PLAY FOR PRIDE AS THEY TAKE ON THE NETHERLANDS

Pune (Maharashtra): Their World Cup 2023 campaign done and dusted, defending champions England would play for pride when they lock horns with the Netherlands during a league stage game of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 here on Wednesday. The game will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Gahunje.

England, who are languishing at the bottom of the table, would be keen to record just their second win of the most disastrous tournament. For England, who were one of the title contenders, absolutely nothing has clicked in this World Cup, barring the day game against Bangladesh, where Dawid Malan hit a blistering ton.

The England team has failed to collectively put up a show. In some games, their bowlers have stood up, in some games their batters have risen to the occasion, but collectively the side has not performed well. For instance, against India at Lucknow, England bowlers displayed a clinical show, but their batters, all power-hitters, failed miserably.

In the last game against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, one thought England would spoil the five-time champions' party, but that was not the case to be. Come Wednesday, the England team management would want openers Dawid Malan and Johnny Bairstow to give them a flying start on which the middle order can capitalise.

On their day, both the English openers can pummel any quality attack to submission and Netherlands rather inexperienced one surely won't be an exception. Another key issue facing the English batters is lack of consistency. Joe Root, who bats one down, scored decently against Bangladesh, but barring that game a big score is due from him.

He would also be aiming to roar back to form against the minnow - the Netherlands. Skipper Jos Buttler and all-rounder Ben Stokes would also be keen to display their six-hitting prowess. Meanwhile, the English bowlers, including pacers Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, spinner Adil Rashid, would have to be at their best and need to ask probing questions of the batsmen.

On the other hand, the Netherlands, who stunned South at Dharamsala in a rain curtailed encounter and then outplayed Bangladesh at Kolkata, would be keen to spring a surprise once again. The Dutch have played a good brand of cricket and have given good fight in all their league games. With two wins and five losses, the Dutch are placed ninth in the points table, just a place above England.

The Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards has led the team from the front and pulled them out of the rubble. Edwards, who is a stumper, is again expected to play a vital role and lead from the front. But he would need support from other batters if the Dutch are to post or chase a big total. The Dutch bowlers also will have to keep their line and length tight to stop the English batters from playing round the park.