World Cup: Daryl Mitchell hits the longest six of the marquee tournament
Published: 15 minutes ago
New Delhi: New Zealand middle-order batter Daryl Mitchell smashed the longest six of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup when he hammered spinner Ravindra Jadeja for a maximum which sailed into the second tier at the Wankhede stadium on Wednesday. Micthell hit the six during New Zealand's chase in the first semi-final of the ongoing Cricket World Cup against hosts India. He hammered the maximum - 107 meters - on the penultimate ball of the 27th over.
Mitchell deposited the ball into the second tier. Ravindra Jadeja bowled a tossed-up delivery and it was right in Daryl Mitchell's zone. He cleared his front leg and smashed it high and over long-on. Micthell surpassed Indian middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer, who had hit a 106-meter six against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede stadium in the league stage fixture of the marquee tournament.Third on the list is Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, who hit a 104-meter six against New Zealand at Dharamsala in a league stage game.
The fourth and fifth on the list are India's KL Rahul (104 meters) against New Zealand and Shreyas Iyer (101 meters) against Afghanistan.
Mitchell, who completed his second hundred of the ongoing World Cup, also now holds the record for most sixes by a Kiwi batter in a World Cup edition. He surpassed Brendon McCullum's record, who had hit 17 sixes in the 1025 edition of the World Cup.