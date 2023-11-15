WORLD CUP DARYL MITCHELL HITS THE LONGEST SIX OF THE MARQUEE TOURNAMENT

New Delhi: New Zealand middle-order batter Daryl Mitchell smashed the longest six of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup when he hammered spinner Ravindra Jadeja for a maximum which sailed into the second tier at the Wankhede stadium on Wednesday. Micthell hit the six during New Zealand's chase in the first semi-final of the ongoing Cricket World Cup against hosts India. He hammered the maximum - 107 meters - on the penultimate ball of the 27th over.

Mitchell deposited the ball into the second tier. Ravindra Jadeja bowled a tossed-up delivery and it was right in Daryl Mitchell's zone. He cleared his front leg and smashed it high and over long-on. Micthell surpassed Indian middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer, who had hit a 106-meter six against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede stadium in the league stage fixture of the marquee tournament.Third on the list is Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, who hit a 104-meter six against New Zealand at Dharamsala in a league stage game.