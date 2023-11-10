Bengaluru: The current calculations point to a World Cup semifinal between India and New Zealand in Mumbai, and pacer Trent Boult on Thursday hoped that the aggressive approach of Rohit Sharma's side might give the Kiwis a chance to snap the hosts' red-hot run. New Zealand have placed themselves in a highly favourable position to enter the last four round with a five-wicket win over Sri Lanka here.

The Black Caps now have 10 points after all the league matches and a superior net run rate of +0.743. They (India) are playing a positive style of cricket and I suppose playing shots does present chances. But we're going to be very clear with how we're going to tackle that game, said Boult in the post-match press conference.

Boult was obviously excited at the prospect of meeting India in the semifinals in the latter's backyard. It will be a repeat of the 2019 semifinals between the two sides in Manchester where the Kiwis won by 18 runs. I think there'll be a lot of excitement and the prospect of that challenge as I said it doesn't get any bigger than taking on India in front of 1.5 billion people. Yeah, it's very exciting, he said.

To come up against the host nation, a team that's red hot, playing good cricket - you couldn't script it any better. New Zealand had already faced India once in the league stage. India had emerged a four-wicket winner in Dharamsala while trumping a target of 274. Boult did not stay in the past but said the experience of playing against India would stand them in good stead if the two sides face each other in semifinals.

We've played India a lot of times. Quality players know these conditions very well. History suggests it's a good wicket (at Wankhede) and, yeah, nice to have come up against them in Dharamshala. It was a totally different ground and different facilities, but, yeah, we'll turn our focus to that challenge. Pressure does things to the best of players at any time. So, just look forward to taking that on, he said.

The left-arm pacer, who took three wickets in a fine spell against Sri Lanka, was delighted to regain his rhythm in conditions that assisted his brand of bowling. Personally, I like to see the ball swinging around and moving in the air. To be honest, it hasn't really done that much throughout this World Cup.