Ahmedabad: The Temba Bavuma-led South Africa, who were bulldozed by table toppers India in Kolkata, would be aiming to finish the league stage on a winning note when they face a strong Afghanistan in a World Cup game here on Friday.

South Africa, who are currently in the second spot, have already qualified for the semi-finals and will play five-time World Champions Australia. Hence South Africa would be eager to overcome the challenge of Hashmat Shahidi-led Afghanistan and go into the semis with their confidence sky-high.

For South Africa, their biggest performer has been opener Quinton De Kock, who has already smashed four World Cup hundreds so far. The Southpaw would be eager to forget his poor show against India, add a good show to his kitty and continue his otherwise impressive form.

The South African top and middle order comprising the likes of Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, skipper Temba Bavuma, and Rassie van der Dussen, faltered against a lethal India attack comprising Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja on Sunday last at the Eden Gardens.

The South African batters if they fire on all cylinders and in unison, then the team can post or chase a big total. However, it would not be an easy task for them as they would be facing the world-class spin trio of Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Mohammed Nabi.

The South African pace attack led by Kagiso Rabada, which includes lanky Marco Jansen, can pose tough questions and they would be keen to wreak havoc on Friday. Another important cog in South Africa's wheel is left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj and he can run through the opposition lineup.

Looking at the conditions in Ahmedabad, it is very likely that Gerald Coetzee could come in place of spinner Tabraiz Shamsi in the playing eleven. For the record, South Africa is in the second spot with six wins from eight games and just two losses.

The Proteas have 12 points and a Net Run Rate of +1.376 and a win will give them two points and boost their Net Run Rate. Afghanistan, on the other hand, who are placed in the sixth spot in the points table, will go out all guns blazing with the aim of creating an upset.

If Afghanistan win they will have 10 points and that will boost their Net Run Rate. The other results should also go their way and if all these things happen, they can make their first-ever semi-final of the marquee tournament. Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran became the first batter to score a World Cup hundred for his side, albeit in a losing cause at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday.

He would be raring to go once again and so would the likes of Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hashmat Shahidi, and Rahmat Shah. But they will face an uphill task on Friday.

The Afghan bowlers will have to quickly forget the hammering by Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, who blazed his way to an unbeaten 201 and romped his side home. They would need to bowl in the right areas to stop a marauding South African batting lineup.