Ahmedabad: The spirited Afghanistan will take on rampaging South Africa in the 42nd match of the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.

With New Zealand's dominating win over Sri Lanka, Afghanistan are now eliminated from the tournament and will want to end their promising campaign on high note. South Africa, on the other hand, would look to get back to its winning ways after suffering a humiliating defeat at the hands of India and take the winning momentum with them to the semi-final encounter where they will face mighty Aussies.

1.30 pm

Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and elected to bat first.

AFG vs SA Head to Head World Cup records:

Matches Played: 1

South Africa won: 1

Afghanistan won: 0

Tied/ No result: 0

Interesting facts:

Afghanistan and India are the only two teams, which have not conceded 300+ runs in the tournament so far, while Pakistan and the Netherlands have conceded 300 + thrice, Australia, New Zealand, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka twice, and England and South Africa once.

Pitch report:

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is expected to offer a slight advantage to pacers. The larger boundary sizes allow bowlers to strategically utilise 'length' deliveries and exploit the field. There have been some decent scores made at the venue, while the bowlers have been able to keep the scoring rate under check. Out of three ODI matches played here in the ongoing tournament, never a side has been able to cross 300, which shows the balance the surface offers.

Weather report: