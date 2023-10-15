New Delhi: When Afghanistan locked horns against England at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, they were expected to be bulldozed by many considering the difference in quality between both sides. England won the toss and chose to bowl first and Afghanistan responded in a hard-hitting manner as their openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran tore apart the English bowling unit in the first 16 overs.

Gurbaz (80 runs off 57 balls) was the protagonist in the story as he adopted aggression right from the start. The openers put on a 114-run stand scoring well over run a ball. Afghanistan, however, lost a flurry of wickets after Zadran's dismissal.

They were soon reduced to 190/6 but the lower-order batters came to the rescue. Ikram Alikhil stood firm at one end while Rashid Khan (23) and Mujeeb Ur Rahman (28) chipped in with some crucial contributions. Ikram stitched a knock of 58 runs including two maximums and he played a vital role in helping the team post 284 on the scoreboard. The total seems low considering teams have scored above 300 in the World Cups but there was some turn on offer so the game can go down the wire if Rashid and Mujeeb exploit the conditions to their use.