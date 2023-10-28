Hyderabad: Be it with bat or with the ball, middle overs have been the key to success in the ongoing World Cup breaking the common belief that powerplay and death overs are the most vital phases in a cricket match. The ongoing World Cup 2023 has proved that the team's performance in middle overs in both departments plays a vital role in success and all the top teams have excelled in that area to occupy the top position in the points tally.

In the World Cup 2023, India, South Africa, New Zealand, and Australia's domination in the middle overs resulted in these teams securing the top four positions in the points table respectively. Men in Blue, who are currently sitting at the top comfortably, have won all of their matches so far. The rampaging Proteas, are positioned second in the points table with four wins, similar to Kiwis, who are placed just below in third position due to a better net run rate (NRR). The five-time champions, Aussies couldn't get the start they wanted, but have made an amazing comeback with three straight wins.

The runner-ups of the last two World Cup events, New Zealand have mastered the middle overs so far, with batters and bowlers both pulling off exceptional performances. In the last five matches, Kiwi batters are ranked second in the list of teams scoring the most runs in middle overs with 853 runs at an average of 171 runs with a strike rate of 97.15.

The two-time world champions, India are having a great run in the ongoing edition winning all five matches. Rohit and Co have smashed 776 runs, scoring with an average of 155.2 while striking at 95.45. South Africa has also dominated the World Cup with the bat and ball as well, except for a defeat from minnows Netherlands.

All team's performances with bat in Middle overs Team Matches Runs Outs Avg runs scored per innings SR New Zealand 5 853 9 170.6 97.15 India 5 776 12 155.2 95.45 South Africa 5 920 17 184 102.22 Pakistan 5 844 20 168.8 93.78 Sri Lanka 5 800 19 160 98.28 Australia 5 773 21 154.6 88.65 Bangladesh 5 648 20 129.6 74.65 England 5 752 28 150.4 100 Afghanistan 5 652 28 130.4 76.53 Netherlands 5 612 31 122.4 77.86

Proteas are leading the run-charts with 920 runs at an average of 184 in the 30-over span between 11 and 40 overs in five matches. This many runs came at a strike rate of 102.22, which is again the best among all the participating teams in the ICC event. The mighty Australians failed to live up to the expectations and suffered a batting collapse against India and South Africa getting bundled out on 199 and 177 respectively in the first couple of games. Aussies has scored 773 runs averaging 154.6 in middle overs.

All team's performances with the ball in Middle overs Team Matches Runs Wickets Economy Avg SR Dots New Zealand 5 750 29 5.18 25.86 29.93 431 South Africa 5 745 27 5.64 27.59 29.33 451 Australia 5 737 24 5.63 30.71 32.75 360 India 5 725 23 4.83 31.52 39.13 469 Netherlands 5 872 19 5.81 45.89 47.37 429 Afghanistan 5 731 18 5.23 40.61 46.56 411 Sri Lanka 5 841 18 6.06 46.72 46.22 391 Bangladesh 5 907 17 6.16 53.35 52 377 Pakistan 5 869 17 6.19 51.12 49.59 403 England 5 774 13 5.86 59.54 60.92 332

Turning our attention towards how bowling units have fared in the middle overs, New Zealand have trumped other teams and that is one of the reasons for the Blackcaps being one of the top sides of the tournament. Kiwis have picked 29 wickets with a strike rate of 29.93 while averaging 25.86, which is the best by any team so far in the tournament in the middle overs.

Indian bowlers are placed behind them with an impressive economy of 4.83 runs per over. Indian bowlers have picked 23 wickets collectively at an average of 31.52. Notably, speedster Jasprit Bumrah has been the leading wicket-taker for the team with 11 wickets. South Africa's bowling has been lethal, picking a wicket after every 29.33 deliveries in the grand tournament. Proteas are ranked second in the list of teams with the most wickets in middle overs, claiming 27 wickets with an average of 27.59. The five-time world champions, Australia's bowling unit has done extremely well by picking up 24 wickets striking at 32.75 while averaging only 30.71.

Teams placed between 5th and 10th position have lost more than 17+ wickets in the middle overs, which has cost them matches numerous times. The defending champions England and giant killers Afghanistan have lost 28 wickets, the joint second most by teams while the minnows Netherlands have lost the most 31 wickets in the middle overs. Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have lost 20, 20 and 19 wickets respectively. The Netherlands, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Pakistan and England had a poor tournament with the ball so far as they leaked 40 or more runs to pick up a wicket striking at a horrid rate of more than 45 in the middle overs. These teams have also conceded runs at more than 5.75 runs per over.