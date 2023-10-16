Lucknow: Sri Lanka skipper Kusal Mendis won the toss and elected to bat first against Australia at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Monday.

The Australian team hasn't clicked collectively yet as a result they have lost two back-to-back games. Australian batters need to find a way to score some runs as the team has seen batting collapses in consecutive games. David Warner, Steve Smith, and Marnus Labuschagne will have to score big if they want to win their first match in the 2023 World Cup while Marcus Stoinis and Mitchell Marsh will have to support Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell in middle overs.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will play without their captain Dasun Shanaka, who has been ruled out from the tournament due to a thigh injury while Kusal Mendis will captain the side in the remaining matches. Sri Lankan batters are in good form and would like to repeat the performance here as well while the bowling department still performs as per the expectations.

2.16 pm

Mitchell Starc gets his line and length right in the second over. A couple of deliveries went close to the edge of the bat. Just three runs come from it.

Mitchell Starc gets his line and length right in the second over. A couple of deliveries went close to the edge of the bat. Just three runs come from it. 2.11 pm

Hazlewood bowls the first maiden of the match. He was right on the money from the word go not letting the batter free their arms. Just one run came from his over that too off a leg-bye.

Hazlewood bowls the first maiden of the match. He was right on the money from the word go not letting the batter free their arms. Just one run came from his over that too off a leg-bye. 2.06 pm

Australia lost their review on the very first ball of the innings bowled by Mitchell Starc. Full length delivery swung back into the right-handed batter but the ball was clearly hitting the bat. Mitchell Starc has also given one warning to Kusal Parera asking him to stay in the crease at the nonstriker's end until the ball is not bowled. Nine runs came from the first over.

Australia lost their review on the very first ball of the innings bowled by Mitchell Starc. Full length delivery swung back into the right-handed batter but the ball was clearly hitting the bat. Mitchell Starc has also given one warning to Kusal Parera asking him to stay in the crease at the nonstriker's end until the ball is not bowled. Nine runs came from the first over. 2.00 pm

Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Perera are opening the innings for Sri Lanka while Mitchell Starc will start for Australia.

Playing XI:

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(w/c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka