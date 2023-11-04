WORLD CUP 2023 AUSTRALIA COAST TO 286 AGAINST ARCH RIVALS ENGLAND

Ahmedabad: Australian batters faltered again but managed to turn the tide eventually to reach a formidable 286 losing all 10 wickets with three balls to spare against arch-rivals England in the ICC World Cup 2023 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium here on Saturday.

Put into bat, top Aussie batters Marnus Labuschange (71 off 83), Steve Smith (44 off 52), Cameron Green (47 off 52) and Marcus Stoinis (35 off 32) failed to convert good starts and kept on losing wickets at regular intervals. Australia had a modest start losing openers David Warner (15) and Travis Head (11) early. Pacer Chris Woakes removed both to give the hope of bundling out the arch-rivals for a paltry total, but the English bowlers failed to capitalize on the start.

Former captain Steve Smith and Labuschagne, who have fared badly so far in the World Cup, added 75 runs off 96 balls for the third wicket to give stability to the Aussie innings. Following Steve Smith's dismissal, Josh Inglis (3) attempted to accelerate but fell while going for a reverse sweep off leggie Adil Rashid. Cameron Green was having problems dealing with the short-pitched stuff from Mark Wood, but picked other bowlers to score runs at a brisk pace. However, Green's leg-stump went for a toss after missing a slog sweep off left-arm quick David Willey. Number 10 batter Adam Zampa contributed a crucial 29 off 19 balls hitting four boundaries.