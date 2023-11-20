Jajpur: A 23-year-old boy from the Jajpur district of Odisha allegedly died by suicide after being unable to bear the shock of India's defeat against Australia in the World Cup final at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. The incident took place at Jari Panchayat Kulasahi village under Binjharpur police station of Jajpur district of Odisha.

Millions of Indians were left heartbroken on Sunday as Australia outplayed the Rohit Sharma-led side in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 final. The Pat Cummins-led side trounced India by six wickets as they rode on a blistering 137 by opener Travis Head.

Police said that the deceased was identified as 23-year-old Devranjan Das and he was found hanged in his neighbor's house on Monday morning. "After being spotted, his body was taken to Jajpur district headquarters hospital for an autopsy, but the doctors declared him dead," a senior police official said.

According to the Deveranjan family members, the 23-year-old was suffering from some mental disorder and was under medication. He was watching the India versus Australia summit clash and might have hanged himself to death after the Pat Cummins-led side defeated the Men in Blue.