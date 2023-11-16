ICC WORLD CUP 2023 SA SET 213 RUN TARGET FOR AUSSIES

Kolkata: Having played good cricket over the last one-and-a-month, South Africa batters faltered against Australia in the second semi-final of the ICC World Cup 2023 at the Eden Gardens on Thursday evening. The Proteas batters hustled and bustled to 212 all out with two deliveries to spare.

Opting to bat first, South Africa were in trouble from the very outset. By the 12th over, they were reduced to 24 for four. By that time, they had lost Tamba Bavuma (nought), Quinton de Kock (3), Aiden Markram (10) and Rassie van der Dussen (6).

However, it was Heinrich Klaasen (47) and David Miller, coming in at number 6 added 95 runs for the fifth wicket to wriggle South Africa out of the rut to some extent. It was Miller who notched up his seventh ODI ton with 101 off 116 deliveries. His innings was laced with eight hits to the fences and five over the fences.

Since then, no South African batter could stay in the middle to bail out the team which looked to be a one-sided affair. South Africa, who have won seven league matches, never looked comfortable.

Among the Aussie bowlers, Mitchell Starc and skipper Pat Cummins were the pick, sharing six wickets equally among themselves. Starc, who failed to find his form in the league matches, came back to his own to trouble the Proteas batters. He conceded only 34 runs in the allotted 10 overs. Cummins gave away 51 runs for his three scalps.

Josh Hazlewood played a crucial role with the ball by troubling the batters all through. His figure of 8-3-12-2 is worth praise. Travis Head also claimed a couple of wickets in his five overs to make the contest tilt heavily in favour of the Aussies.