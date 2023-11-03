ODowd hit nine boundaries in his 40-ball stay in the middle while Ackermann slammed four fours. Top-scorer Engelbrecht took 86 deliveries for his 58 laced with six hits to the fences. After that, it was the procession of the batters as the lower middle order completely collapsed and the Dutch team were eventually all out for well below 200. Skipper Scott Edwards (nought), Bas de Leede (3), Saquib Zulfiqar (3), Logan van Beek (2) and Roelf van der Merwe (11) all failed to put up a semblance of resistance against the Afghan bowlers.