ICC World Cup 2023: Dutch batting collapse against disciplined Afghan attack
Published: 14 minutes ago
Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): The two minnows — Afghanistan and the Netherlands — clashed with each other in perhaps the most low-profile match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.
The Netherlands were in trouble thanks to a middle-order collapse and were bundled out for 179 in 46.3 overs in an ICC World Cup league match at the Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium here on Friday. Opting to bat first, the Dutch team was never in control of the proceedings, losing wickets one after another due to some disciplined bowling for the Afghanistan bowlers.
Opener Wessley Barresi (1) was the first to depart when the team score was 3. Max ODowd (42) and Collin Ackermann (29) added 70 runs for the second wicket to stabilize the innings and things looked better for the Netherlands. Number four batter Sybrand Engelbrecht (58) also tried his best to save them the blushes.
ODowd hit nine boundaries in his 40-ball stay in the middle while Ackermann slammed four fours. Top-scorer Engelbrecht took 86 deliveries for his 58 laced with six hits to the fences. After that, it was the procession of the batters as the lower middle order completely collapsed and the Dutch team were eventually all out for well below 200. Skipper Scott Edwards (nought), Bas de Leede (3), Saquib Zulfiqar (3), Logan van Beek (2) and Roelf van der Merwe (11) all failed to put up a semblance of resistance against the Afghan bowlers.
Mohammad Nabi was the pick of the bowlers claiming three wickets for 28 runs while Noor Ahmed bagged a couple. Mujeeb Ur Rahman scalped one. Brief scores: The Netherlands 179 all out in 46.3 overs (Sybrand Engelbrecht 58, Max ODowd 42; Mohammad Nabi 3/28, Noor Ahmed 2/31) vs Afghanistan