HIS JOURNEY EXEMPLIFIES GRIT SACHIN TENDULKAR PRAISES DAVID WARNER AFTER HIS RETIREMENT

Hyderabad: Australian opener David Warner, who bid adieu to his Test cricket on Saturday, following Australia's whitewash over Pakistan at Sydney, was praised by cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar for his adaptability and grit. Tendulkar, one of the greatest players, who played a whopping 200 Tests and has numerous records to his name, took to X, formerly known as Twitter.

Tendulkar wrote, "From being an explosive T20 batter to becoming a resilient Test player, @davidwarner31's journey exemplifies adaptability and grit."David Warner, who was handed a one-year ban by Cricket Australia for his involvement in the Sand Paper Gate, has also announced that he would retire from ODIs. Notably, Warner is the opener with the highest number of centuries across formats with 49 centuries in the 451 games so far. Notably, Warner will continue to play T20 cricket and has also announced he will be available for selection for the Champions Trophy 2025 to be held in Pakistan.

According to Tendulkar, Warner's transition and evolution in the game have been remarkable. "His transition and evolution in the game has been remarkable, showcasing aggressive intent while mastering the art of pacing an innings." "Congratulations on a wonderful Test career, David! Best wishes to you and your family (sic)," he added, who is the leading run-scorer in ODIs.

It was an emotional moment for Warner when he made the long walk back to the dressing room for the one final time in the whites. Tendulkar's opening partner and former India batter Virender Sehwag, too, wished Warner on his successful Test career.