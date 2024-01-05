DAVID WARNER RELIEVED AFTER FINDING ICONIC BAGGY GREEN CAP

Sydney: Australia opener David Warner announced on Friday that he has found his baggy green cap after losing it four days ago while travelling from Melbourne to Sydney before the start of the third Test match against Pakistan.

The baggy green cap that Warner wore in his Test debut in 2011 was found at the team hotel in Sydney, although how it got there remains unclear.

On Friday morning, Warner took to his official Instagram account and posted a video holding his iconic cap, thanking the people who helped find it.

"Hi everyone, I am very pleased and relieved to let you all know that my baggy greens have been found, which is great news. Thanks to all involved and I am extremely grateful. Qantas, the freight company, our hotels and team management. Thanks you," Warner wrote on Instagram.

The bag in which they were packed was found at the team hotel, with all the contents inside. The movements of the missing bag are unknown despite extensive searches and the review of CCTV footage at multiple locations and the efforts of numerous parties since Tuesday," a Cricket Australia spokesperson said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Earlier, Warner called on the public to assist him in finding his baggy green, promising no consequences for the person who would return it. The veteran opener even offered to give up another piece of his backpack and asked the person to contact Cricket Australia or the airline."

Warner recently announced his retirement from ODI cricket, just a couple of days ahead of his farewell Test match against Pakistan at his home arena at Sydney Cricket Ground.