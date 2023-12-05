Deepak Chahar's father interview

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh): Indian cricketer Deepak Chahar's father has suffered a brain stroke and he is admitted to the Mithraj Hospital here. He was attending a wedding ceremony last week when he suffered a brain stroke. Thus, Deepak Chahar missed the fifth T20I against Australia in the recently concluded bilateral series.

Deepak Chahar is an Agra-based cricketer but plays for Rajasthan in the domestic circuit. His uncle Deshraj said that Deepak's father Lokendra Singh Chahar was attending the wedding ceremony in Aligarh last Saturday. "However, during the function, Lokendra Singh Chahar suffered a brain stroke. Deepak informed about his father's health condition immediately. Deepak was in Bengaluru and he reached Aligarh after hearing the news," added Deshraj.

Relatives and close ones have revealed that Lokendra Singh Chahar will be taken to either to Agra or Delhi for further treatment.

'His (Lokendra Chahar's) condition is better now. My father is more important to me than cricket and so I missed the match against Australia. He is everything to me. I cannot leave him in such a condition. So, I decided to stay with my father. I will start training after my father recovers. I have informed the team management about the development. Fulfilling the duties of a son is more important to me than the game," Deepak Chahar told ETV Bharat.

The charge of the Mithraj Hospital, Dr. Rajendra said that the health of Deepak's father started deteriorating when he arrived in Aligarh. He further stated that Lokendra is diabetic and suffers from hypertensiom which caused the brain stroke. "He is being operated in the Intensive Care Unit," added Dr. Rajendra.

Lokesh Singh Chahar left his job in the Indian Air Force, so that his son Deepak could pursue a career in cricket. The Indian pacer is selected for a multi-format series against South Africa.