Chennai (Tamil Nadu): With India beginning their ICC Cricket World Cup campaign against Australia on October 8, head coach Rahul Dravid has shifted his focus to empowering captain Rohit Sharma's squad for the grand tournament. Dravid, renowned for his calm demeanour and strategic approach, spoke candidly during a media interaction on Friday, highlighting his role as a coach in the lead-up to the games.

"Honestly, once the game starts, it's the captain's team. It's the team that needs to take it forward, they need to execute it, they need to do the job," Dravid told reporters. The former India captain stressed that the coach's role primarily involves preparation, building the team, and creating the right mindset among players.

Dravid, known for his 'controlling the controllables' philosophy, expressed his belief that coaches can only do so much once the players step onto the field. "As coaches, we don't score a single run or take a single wicket in the tournament. All we can do is really support the players," he added.

When questioned about what might constitute a safe total in the upcoming tournament, Dravid humorously replied, "Just one more than the opposition, I think will be very safe [laughs]." He noted the challenge of predicting safe totals due to the diversity of conditions and pitches at different venues.

Acknowledging the variety in venues and pitches, Dravid pointed out, "Each venue will be different, we'll just have to assess and see what it's like." He highlighted the importance of adapting to varying conditions during the tournament, which will end on November 19.

So, did Rahul Dravid watch Rachin Ravindra's blazing hundred against England on Thursday, the opening day of the World Cup? Yeah, bits and pieces of it. "I thought both of them (Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway) played really well. Obviously, they got New Zealand off to a really flying start in the tournament and looked like the wicket really became a good one as the game went on," added Dravid.

Dravid also commented on New Zealand's impressive start in the tournament and shifted the focus to the ongoing World Cup, noting that his playing career, including the 2007 World Cup, was in his past life. "I don't think of myself as a player anymore," he said, emphasizing his commitment to supporting the vision of captain Rohit Sharma and helping the team perform to the best of their abilities.