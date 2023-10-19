Pune: Ahead of the clash between India and Bangladesh, cricket fever reached a crescendo, and 'hitman' Rohit Sharma earned the status of 'god. Excited Indian fans are upbeat over the home team's prospects. They hope that unbeaten Men in Blue will win the match against Bangladesh in the ICC World Cup 2023 here at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Thursday.

Several supporters of the Indian team were spotted in the trademark blue Indian cricket team jerseys, carrying the national tricolour in hand, and shouting "India India" at the top of their lungs.

One fan was seen with a poster that read, "I will not date until Rohit Sharma lifts World Cup. She said apart from Rohit's ton, she also expects Jasprit Bumrah to excel with the ball. " Another fan gave a shoutout to Rohit with a poster that read, "Cricket is my religion. Rohit Sharma is my god. "The Rohit Sharma-led red-hot team India aims to continue its winning streak in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 at home when they face Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune today.

The two teams are set to clash in the 17th match of the ongoing World Cup 2023 in Pune today at 2:00 PM IST. Fans gathering outside the MCA Stadium were "100 per cent" sure that India would beat Bangladesh as they have a home advantage.

"We are cheering for team India. I am 100 per cent sure that India will win the match against Bangladesh," an excited fan said. A fan named Aakash said, "Rohit Sharma will score a century against Bangladesh. Rohit is in phenomenal form. In the last match he missed the century but this time he will definitely score 150 plus runs. I think Bumrah will take a hat trick. Definitely sure that India will lift the World Cup as they are playing at home. I think it's difficult to beat India at their home."

India, who are riding high on confidence, will back themselves to keep their winning streak alive as this match follows India's three previous victories against Australia, Afghanistan, and their arch-rivals Pakistan.