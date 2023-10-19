Pune (Maharashtra): The Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Gahunje is all set to host the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match where India takes on Bangladesh in a league fixture here on Thursday.

Surely, the capacity crowd will cheer for the Rohit Sharma led team, which is currently unbeaten in the marquee tournament and is placed second in the table with three wins in the tournament. India began their World Cup campaign by trouncing Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The hosts then defeated Afghanistan at the Kotla in New Delhi and later beat arch rivals Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad with utmost ease.

An interesting aspect of the game to start at 2 pm is that the hosts India is facing Bangladesh in an ODI match at home after 25 years.

The last time the two sides faced off each other in the 50-over format was in the 1998 Coca-Cola tri-series that also involved Kenya, at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on May 25, 1998.

Thursday's match also marks the return of the World Cup to Pune after 27 long years. In the 1996 World Cup, Kenya had stunned a star-studded West Indies by 73 runs. West Indies had top players like Curtly Ambrose in the team and the game was played at the old Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, which is in the Swarget area.

Rohit Sharma's century streak- Indian captain Rohit Sharma has a great chance to score his third consecutive World Cup century against Bangladesh. Rohit Sharma has an emphatic record against Bangladesh in ODI World Cups with two hundred in the last two India versus Bangladesh meetings in an ODI World Cup.

In 2015, Rohit smashed 137 off 126 balls against Bangladesh to get to his first-ever World Cup hundred at Melbourne Cricket Ground. India also faced Bangladesh in the 2019 World Cup and Rohit stepped up again with a quick 104 off 92 balls in Birmingham.

Notably, He has already shown glimpses of his form with a century against Afghanistan and fiery innings against Pakistan.

Indian Squad unchanged- With India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey saying that the team will not tweak the winning combination, pacer Mohammed Shami and ace-offspinner Ravichandran Ashwin are expected to sit on the bench once again.

India and Bangladesh have overall faced each other 40 times in the fifty over format with India winning 31 games. Bangladesh have won eight games, while in one game there was no result.

The two teams have faced each other three times in the 50 over format in India and the Men in Blue have emerged triumphant on all the three occasions.

In the ODI World Cup, India and Bangladesh have faced each other four times and India has won three Games, while Bangladesh has a sole victory to their credit.

Sun expected sizzle- The weather in Pune is expected to remain clear for the clash with maximum temperature expected to hover around 34 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature would hover around 21 degrees Celsius as per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

The Maharashtra Cricket Association has left no stone unturned to make the game a success and adequate arrangements have been made for the ease of the spectators.

While India would be hoping to continue its winning streak, Bangladesh would be hoping to cause the third upset of this World Cup after Afghanistan stunned defending champions England and the Netherlands trounced South Africa in Dharamshala.

However looking at India's form, an upset looks unlikely.