London: In a scintillating display of cricketing prowess, England's dynamic all-rounder, Ben Stokes, etched his name in the annals of ODI history by surpassing the 3,000-run milestone in a breathtaking innings of 182 runs against New Zealand. The cricketing world was treated to a masterclass as Stokes guided England to a formidable total in the 3rd ODI clash at Kennington Oval in London on Wednesday.

Ben Stokes, a left-handed batter renowned for his explosive batting and effective bowling, became the 19th Englishman to amass over 3,000 runs in One Day International cricket. His remarkable achievement was a testament to his consistency and adaptability in the format. Stokes' ODI career has been nothing short of stellar, amassing 3,159 runs with a healthy strike rate of 96.36, accompanied by an impressive average of 40.50 across 108 matches. His journey is adorned with four centuries and an impressive tally of 22 half-centuries in just 93 innings.

Remarkably, this milestone came as Stokes made a comeback from his ODI retirement, a decision made to bolster the English team's defense of their World Cup title in India, just a month away. His sublime innings of 182, composed of 15 boundaries and nine colossal sixes, left spectators in awe and further solidified his status as a cricketing icon.

In addition to his personal milestone, Stokes also etched his name into the record books by becoming the highest run-scorer in a single ODI innings for England, surpassing the previous record held by Jason Roy, who had scored 180 against Australia in 2018.

Turning to the match itself, England was initially put in to bat by New Zealand captain Tom Lathom, who opted to field first. England faced early troubles at 13/2, but Stokes, in partnership with the formidable Dawid Malan, resurrected the innings with a magnificent 199-run stand for the third wicket. Stokes' majestic 182 was complemented by Malan's exceptional 96, followed by a crucial 78-run partnership with skipper Jos Buttler (38). Despite a lower-order collapse, England managed to post a formidable total of 368 in 48.1 overs.

Also read: Record-breaking Stokes guides England to beat New Zealand

For New Zealand, Trent Boult (5/51) and Ben Lister (3/69) were the standout bowlers, accounting for the bulk of England's wickets.

In reply, New Zealand's top order crumbled under the relentless pace attack orchestrated by Chris Woakes, Reece Topley, and Sam Curran. The Kiwis found themselves in dire straits at 70/5, struggling to find answers to the fiery bowling. Although Glenn Phillips (72) and Rachin Ravindra (28) offered some resistance, New Zealand eventually succumbed to 187 all-out in just 39 overs.

Chris Woakes (3/31) and Liam Livingstone (3/16) led England's bowling charge, while Topley, Curran, and Moeen Ali contributed with crucial breakthroughs.

For his spectacular performance, Ben Stokes rightfully claimed the 'Player of the Match' award, propelling England to a 2-1 lead in the series with one match remaining. Stokes' heroics not only secured victory for his team but also etched his name in the pantheon of ODI cricket legends, leaving fans eagerly anticipating his exploits in the upcoming World Cup in India. (With agency inputs)