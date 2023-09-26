ANSHUMAN GAEKWAD TO ETV BHARAT BUMRAH SHAMI AND SIRAJ MUST BE IN WORLD CUP PLAYING XI COME WHAT MAY

Kolkata (West Bengal): India have never faced such a conundrum. With four top-quality fast bowlers — Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammad Siraj and Hardik Pandya — in the team, the Men in Blue are having a problem of plenty while zeroing in on three best pacers besides all-rounder Hardik Pandya donning the cap of the fourth pacer.

There have been serious debates across the length and breadth of the country when Mohammed Shami made way for Shardul Thakur to strengthen the batting department and avoid a long tail.

Former India coach and opener Anshuman Gaekwad didn't even have a zilch of doubt about the three fast bowlers apart from Hardik Pandya, who walks into the side without an iota of doubt. "There's no question in my mind... (Jasprit) Bumrah, (Mohammed) Shami and (Mohammed) Siraj should and must play in the XI come what may," Gaekwad told ETV Bharat in an exclusive interaction.

Asked whether playing the top three pacers, India would have a long tail, Gaekwad placed his logic. "What is the point in playing Shardul? If six batters are not enough to serve the purpose, then even seven batters won't," he said without mincing his words.

However, the former coach felt that it would depend on the conditions and situations to decide whether off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (if he is drafted in the Indian World Cup squad) would be in the playing XI or chinaman Kuldeep Yadav.

"One cannot say beforehand who should play. It would depend on certain factors like how many left-hand batters are there in the opposition or pitch conditions. The team management would have to take the call then and there about the team composition," he added.

Asked whether having too many players vying for a spot in the final XI is a good headache to have as a coach and captain, Gaekwad was blunt in his reply. "As a coach, I would like to have such a challenge... I would have been mighty happy had I faced this sort of a problem as a coach," the 71-year-old said.

Gaekwad is certain that in home conditions India would be among the top four sides as the multi-nation tourney approaches the business end. "India would certainly be there in the top four along with, I think, New Zealand, England, and Australia," the former India Test opener predicted.

Also, dependable batter KL Rahul getting back his mojo is a plus for India, he felt. "It's a good sign that Rahul is back in form. India's number 3-4-5 positions were a bit vulnerable, but with (KL) Rahul back in is his usual self would help the batting department vastly. Also, if he can keep wickets too, it will leave India with more options in the final team composition," Gaekwad signed off.

Seventy-one-year-old Gaekwad represented India in 40 Test matches scoring 1,985 runs at an average of a share over 30 from 1974-1984. He also played 15 ODIs.

India led by Rohit Sharma start their World Cup campaign against Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.