2023 CRICKET WORLD CUP THIS IS THE BEST INDIAN TEAM AVAILABLE FOR SELECTION SAYS LALCHAND RAJPUT

Kolkata: Hailing the Ajit Agarkar-led selection panel, former India player and manager Lalchand Rajput on Tuesday said this was the best Indian team available for selection for the upcoming 2023 ODI Cricket World Cup, which is being hosted by the BCCI.

Over 10 years ago, India last won an International Cricket Council (ICC) Trophy when they beat England by five runs to lift the ICC Champions Trophy under the leadership of Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Since then, India has been biting the dust and failed to win a multi-nation ICC event. However, in 2007, India won a world title first time after 24 years. So, the stakes are high for India this time as the World Cup is being played at home.

At this juncture, ETV Bharat caught up with India's T20 World Cup-winning cricket manager Lalchand Rajput over the phone soon after the 15-member squad was announced for the ICC World Cup 2023 to be held in India from October 5 to November 19. Rajput, who represented Mumbai in domestic cricket, has also been a coach of Zimbabwe and Afghanistan. Rajput was also an office-bearer with the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA).

Excerpts:

What's your take on the 15-member squad that was announced today?

Lalchand Rajput: It was on the expected lines. I think Tilak Varma is too young to be drafted in and for (pacer) Prasidh Krishna, the team cannot have five fast bowlers. These two are the omission from the team that is currently playing in the Asia Cup in Sri Lanka.

How do you rate this squad?

Lalchand Rajput: It's a pretty good squad. There's nothing drastic or surprises as I would say. This is the best team that was available.

Tilak Varma was tipped to be in the side, but he didn't find a place. What do you say?

Lalchand Rajput: People are vouching for Tilak Varma, but I think it's too early to pick him. After two games you cannot pick a rookie like him for the World Cup.

Share your thoughts on KL Rahul particularly after he is coming off a long injury lay-off...

Lalchand Rajput: I think (KL) Rahul is travelling to Sri Lanka to play the rest of the games and he will also have three games against Australia. Let's be very honest that he is a quality player. He had an injury and now since he is fit he ought to be there just like Shreyas Iyer. He is also a seasoned player and I think they both will adjust to the situation pretty quickly and would be handy for the Indian side.

How do you think the tournament would go about for India?

Lalchand Rajput: Playing in India would always be tough for us. And that's why they have gone with the tried and tested lot. It's two ways — both advantageous and disadvantageous. Playing in home conditions the team will have all the support from the crowd and on the other hand, there will be pressure of expectations to win the tournament since it is being played in India. Everyone here would expect that they do justice to their talent.

How would you evaluate the Indian squad in terms of batting and bowling?

Lalchand Rajput: I think India's fast bowling department is very good. With (Jasprit) Bumrah coming in, (Mohammad) Siraj bowling at his best, apart from Mohammed Shami. Also, Hardik Pandya can bowl good overs and Shardul (Thakur) with all-round ability. Even in the spin department, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav along with (Axar) Patel. It's a very good bowling unit.

Batting-wise, the team is balanced with youth, quality and experience. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, and Ishan Kishan batted so well and Hardik Pandya has matured after captaining the Gujarat Lions in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Hardik Pandya can play both forms of cricket, He can steady the innings as well as be a finisher. Pandya has a good head on his shoulder. Among the youngsters, Shubman Gill is among the runs.

How do you compare the two teams — this team and the T20 team that won the T20 World Cup under your guidance?

Lalchand Rajput (laughs): One should not compare the two teams as in 2007 it was a T20 team and this is the ODI team. This is totally different. Having said that, in 2007, we had a mixture of both youth and experience, and this time also it is the same. As in this team, (Shubman) Gill is young, Ishan Kishan is young and so are Shreyas (Iyer) and Kuldeep Yadav along with the experienced ones like Rohit (Sharma), Virat (Kohli), (Jasprit) Bumrah, and (Mohammed) Shami.

The 15-member squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya (Vice-captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammad Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav.