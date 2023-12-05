WHATSAPP TO ALLOW USER SHARE STATUS UPDATES ON INSTAGRAM ALL LATEST UPDATES YOU NEED TO KNOW

Hyderabad: Meta, the parent company of social media platforms Instagram and WhatsApp, is learnt to have been working on a feature that would enable users to share their WhatsApp Status updates directly to Instagram. This features' addition is a development that aligns with Meta's vision of achieving cross-platform compatibility among its various applications, as envisioned by CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

According to the reports by WABetaInfo, the upcoming feature was first identified in a beta version of the WhatsApp Android app. While there is currently no specific timeline for the launch, the presence of the feature in the beta version suggests that it is in active development and may be rolled out anytime soon.

As of now, WhatsApp users already have the capability to share their Status updates directly to Facebook stories. The proposed feature would extend this functionality to Instagram, allowing users to share updates simultaneously on both platforms. The forthcoming feature will enhance user convenience and streamline the process of sharing content across Meta's social media ecosystem.

Importantly, the feature is expected to be optional, letting users decide whether they want to share their updates on Instagram or keep them confined to WhatsApp.

The benefits of directly sharing updates from WhatsApp include time saving and a more efficient cross-platform sharing process. However, the report acknowledges that Instagram enthusiasts, accustomed to the platform's robust photo and video editing features, may find that certain elements are missing when sharing Stories directly from WhatsApp.

In addition to this latest development, WhatsApp has recently introduced an AI chat feature, allowing users to interact with AI-powered chatbots. The feature, driven by Meta AI, was initially revealed by Mark Zuckerberg in September. Positioned above the icon for initiating new chats in the Chats tab, the new button facilitates swift access to AI-powered chats, enhancing speed and convenience for users.

While the September beta release introduced the AI chatbot within the contact list, the latest WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.23.24.26 includes a small button on the home screen, addressing concerns about accessibility and streamlining the user experience.