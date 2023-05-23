New Delhi Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Monday announced that billions of WhatsApp users can now modify a message within 15 minutes of sending it This feature has started rolling out to users globally and will be available to everyone in the coming weeks All that the users need to do is longpress on a sent message and choose Edit from the menu for up to 15 minutes after For the moments when you make a mistake or simply change your mind you can now edit your sent messages said the instant messaging platform This will help people correct a simple misspelling to add extra context to a message Edited messages will display edited alongside them so those you re messaging are aware of the correction without showing edit history said WhatsAppAlso read Google Pay launches RuPay credit cards support on UPI in India As with all personal messages media and calls your messages and the edits you make are protected by endtoend encryption said the company Last week WhatsApp had announced a feature called Chat Lock which lets users protect most intimate conversations behind one more layer of security Locking a chat takes that thread out of the inbox and puts it behind its own folder that can only be accessed with your device password or biometric like a fingerprint It also automatically hides the contents of that chat in notifications too WhatsApp had said in a statement One can lock a chat by tapping the name of a onetoone or group and selecting the lock option IANSThis story has not been edited by ETV Bharat and is autogenerated from a syndicated feed