Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha Seat Result: Amritpal Singh Wins by Nearly 2 Lakh Votes

Chandigarh: In a major upset in the Lok Sabha election 2024 results in Punjab, jailed Sikh separatist leader and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh has dramatically won the Khadoor Sahib seat of the state by a comprehensive margin of over 1.97 lakh votes, latest data by the Election Commission of India have said.

According to the latest real time data by the ECI, Amritpal secured 404430 votes winning by 197120 votes against his nearest rival Kulbir Singh Zira of the Congress who secured 207310 votes. Laljit Singh Bhullar of the AAP secured 194836 votes as per the ECI data.

Amritpal Singh's massive win is seen as a major upset of the Lok Sabha election 2024 result by overpowering political heavyweights while being lodged at the Dibrugarh Central jail in Assam after he was arrested and booked under the stringest NSA last year in connection with the storming of a police station in Ajnala, Punjab.

During the nomination phase of Lok Sabha election 2024, Singh had, through his lawyer, approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking 7 days time to file the nomination. But the Punjab and Haryana High Court refused to interfere saying entire process of Amritpal's nomination will be handled by the Superintendent of Dibrugarh Jail, Assam, where he is currently imprisoned along with nine of his aides.

Although the Shiromani Akali Dal had provisionally fielded Harpal Singh Baler from Khadoor Sahib, Baler later withdrew his nomination from the seat after Amritpal Singh's nomination papers were approved by the authorities.

Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat (Incumbent MP: Jasbir Singh Gill (Congress) )

2024 Contest: Amritpal Singh (IND) Vs Kulbir Singh Zira (Congress)

The Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha constituency of Punjab came into being in 2008 and comprises nine assembly constituencies--Jandiala, Tarn Taran, Khem Karan, Patti, Khadoor Sahib, Baba Bakala, Kapurthala, Sultanpur Lodhi and Zira.

The Lok Sabha seat went to the polls in the last phase on June 1.