New York A Tcell based Covid vaccine may last longer than the current jabs providing longlasting immunity against future emerging variants and could be used as a model for other seasonal viral diseases like the flu an IndianAmerican researcher has revealed The current Covid vaccines are designed to trigger an antibody response to the SARSCoV2 spike protein which is vulnerable to mutations that could make the vaccine less effective over timeFocusing on the Tcell instead Pennsylvania State University researchers in the US partnered with Evaxion Biotech on a study that was the first to demonstrate the effectiveness of an AIgenerated vaccine in a live viral challenge model In their study the researchers challenged mice with a lethal dose of SARSCoV2 and found that 875 per cent of the mice that were vaccinated with the Tcellbased vaccine survived while only one of the controlgroup mice survivedAdditionally all the vaccinated mice that survived cleared the infection within 14 days postchallenge said the study published in the journal Frontiers in Immunology To our knowledge this study is the first to show in vivo protection against severe Covid19 by an AIdesigned Tcell vaccine said Girish Kirimanjeswara associate professor of veterinary and biomedical sciences Penn StateAlso read Pfizer bivalent vaccine reduces Covidrelated death risk by 68 pc in older people Study Our vaccine was extremely effective at preventing severe Covid19 in mice and it can be easily scaled up to start testing it in humans as well he added The research also paves the way for the potential rapid design of novel Tcell vaccines against emerging and seasonal viral diseases like influenzaAccording to Kirimanjeswara the spike protein of the SARSCoV2 virus is under heavy selection pressure which can result in mutations that drive the emergence of new variants This means that vaccine manufacturers will have to keep creating new vaccines that target new variants and people have to keep getting these new vaccines he notedThe virus would have to undergo too many mutations to be able to escape this Tcellmediated immunity so that is one advantage The second advantage is that Tcellmediated immunity is usually long lasting so you don t need repeated booster doses Kirimanjeswara explained IANSThis story has not been edited by ETV Bharat and is autogenerated from a syndicated feed