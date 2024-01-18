San Francisco: Sheryl Sandberg on Thursday announced to leave Meta’s board of directors and will not stand for re-election. Sandberg, who stepped down as Meta’s chief operating officer (COO) in 2022, will serve as an “advisor” to the company.

“With a heart filled with gratitude and a mind filled with memories, I let the Meta board know that I will not stand for re-election this May. After I left my role as COO, I remained on the board to help ensure a successful transition,” she wrote in a Facebook post.

“Going forward, I will serve as an advisor to the company, and I will always be there to help the Meta teams,” Sandberg added.

Sandberg finally moved on from the position of COO after spending 14 years as the second most-important executive at the social network. She joined Facebook in 2008 and hoped she would be in this role for five years.

"Fourteen years later, it is time for me to write the next chapter of my life. I am not entirely sure what the future will bring... I have learned no one ever is. But I know it will include focusing more on my foundation and philanthropic work, which is more important to me than ever given how critical this moment is for women," Sandberg had said in a Facebook post late in 2022.

In the latest Facebook post, she said that she “will always be grateful to Mark for believing in me and for his partnership and friendship”.