But as well as these two fairly recent initiatives, what really allows Netflix to thrive in such a competitive market place is its solid understanding of the global nature of the streaming industry, which I describe in my recent book.

The company's international approach is reflected in the fact that more than 70% of its subscribers come from outside of the US. It produces or co-produces shows in more than 50 countries, and has invested heavily in content from countries such as South Korea (USD 2.5 billion (2.05 billion) in the next four years) and the UK (USD 6 billion since 2020).