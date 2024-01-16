MICROSOFT LAUNCHES COPILOT PRO TO BRING AI POWERED OFFICE FEATURES

Hyderabad: Microsoft has announced Copilot Pro, a new premium subscription for $20 a month that delivers the most advanced features and capabilities of Microsoft Copilot including access to the latest OpenAI models and the ability to build your own Copilot GPT.

"Finally, we’re excited to bring Copilot for Microsoft 365 to more commercial customers by expanding the availability to businesses of all sizes, including small- and medium-sized businesses," Yusuf Mehdi - Executive Vice President, Consumer Chief Marketing Officer, said late on Monday.

The features that Copilot pro possesses are:

Copilot Pro provides a single AI experience that runs across devices.

Access to Copilot in Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and OneNote on PC, Mac, and iPad for Microsoft 365 Personal and Family subscribers.

Priority access to the very latest models – starting with OpenAI’s GPT-4 Turbo. With Copilot Pro, the users will have access to GPT-4 Turbo during peak times for faster performance.

Enhanced AI image creation with Image Creator from Designer (formerly Bing Image Creator) – ensuring it’s faster with 100 boosts per day.

The ability to build your own Copilot GPT – a customized Copilot tailored for a specific topic – in the new Copilot GPT Builder (coming soon) with just a simple set of prompts.

Copilot for Microsoft 365 became generally available for enterprises in November. “We are excited to announce that Copilot for Microsoft 365 is now available for organisations of all sizes — with no seat minimum. We are also enabling our partners to help every business become AI-powered,” said the company.

Copilot for Microsoft 365 is now generally available for small businesses with Microsoft 365 Business Premium and Business Standard Customers can purchase between one and 299 seats for $30 per person per month.