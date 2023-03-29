Hyderabad: On March 20, 2003, Dr Carlo Urbani, a WHO staff member, died in his successful effort in containing the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) outbreak in Vietnam. He was born in Castelplanio, Italy, 1956 and was admitted to a hospital in Thailand after contracting SARS.

Carlo who grew up in central Italy was qualified as a physician. He joined WHO in 2000. He had gathered experienced as a clinical doctor in the department of infectious diseases at Macerata Hospital in Italy and with Médecins sans Frontières in Cambodia before the WHO assignment.

In WHO, he was responsible for the control of tropical and parasitic diseases in the greater Mekong region in Vietnam. In February 2003, Carlo's expertise was sought to check on the first SARS patient identified in Vietnam was was being treated at the French Hospital in Hanoi. Carlo immediately recognised the gravity of the infection.

Back then, SARS was an unknown respiratory infection which was highly transmissible and lethal. Carlo managed to convince the Vietnam health authorities on the need to adopt exceptional safety measures. His protocol included isolating suspected cases, use of protective gear by medical personnel, screening travellers and limiting international travel. His recommendations were implemented in Vietnam. The same was extended to the neighbouring countries with WHO coordination which slowed the epidemic down in its nascent stage.

While working with the infected, Carlo contracted SARS. As his condition deteriorated rapidly, he was admitted to a Bangkok hospital where he died a few weeks later. It is pertinent to note, WHO declared the successful containment of SARS on 5 July 2003.

In 2018, WHO’s Director-General, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus unveiled a plaque in Dr Urbani’s memory at WHO headquarters in Geneva, the WHO said. The plaque's text describes the role Carlo played in the early detection of the SARS and the implementation of global containment measures. The dcotor, "acted in the finest tradition of the World Health Organization and set an inspiring example to all those who seek to serve humanity as public health professionals," it reads.

The WHO said the memory of Carlo Urbani is still alive in the community of public health professionals who dedicate their life to neglected tropical diseases. While commemorating the 20th death anniversary of Carlo, Dr Ibrahima Socé Fall, Director of WHO’s Global Programme for Neglected Tropical Diseases, said, "COVID-19 has shown us all too clearly the incalculable debt we owe to dedicated, courageous, and clear-sighted public health officials in the face of new and rapidly spreading infectious diseases. Dr Carlo Urbani epitomised the ideals of public service. His early and impassioned warnings about SARS saved countless lives and it is right that we recognise and remember his sacrifice, just as it is right for us to show our gratitude and respect for the courage and commitment of all public health workers who risk their own lives for the good of our world family."