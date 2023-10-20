Hyderabad: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has revealed its highly-anticipated Gaganyaan Mission, marking a pivotal moment in India's ambitious space exploration endeavours. The mission encompasses a series of comprehensive tests and milestones leading up to the launch of Indian astronauts into space, solidifying India's status as a prominent player in the field of human space exploration.

Originally scheduled for a 2022 launch, the maiden test of the Gaganyaan Mission is now set to occur on October 21, 2023, from 7:00 AM to 9:00 AM IST at the Sriharikota Spaceport. This mission will be preceded by two unmanned test flights, with the first slated for December 2023 or January 2024.

The road to Gaganyaan: Technological marvels and mission objectives

ISRO's Gaganyaan Mission represents a significant leap forward in India's space capabilities. The agency has developed a range of cutting-edge technologies, including human-rated launch vehicles and system qualifications. The mission involves approximately 20 significant tests, with three of them dedicated to crewless missions featuring the Human-Rated Launch Vehicle Mark-3 (HLVM3).

The mission's primary objectives include:

Flight Demonstration and Evaluation of Test Vehicle Subsystems: This involves rigorous testing of the spacecraft's various components, ensuring their functionality and safety for human missions.

Flight Demonstration and Evaluation of Crew Escape System: The Crew Escape System is a crucial aspect of astronaut safety. It includes five types of quick-acting solid motors, each serving specific roles in ensuring the crew's safety during various mission phases.

Crew Module Characteristics and Deceleration Systems Demonstration: The Crew Module, which provides a habitable environment for astronauts, will be tested at higher altitudes. These tests will simulate the conditions astronauts would encounter during space travel and re-entry into Earth's atmosphere.

The crew escape system and crew module system

The Crew Escape System, which will be tested on October 21st, plays a vital role in ensuring the safety of the astronauts. It includes a set of solid motors with varying functions to generate the necessary acceleration for different mission requirements. This system is designed to provide quick and reliable escapes during emergency situations.

The Crew Module System, which forms the living and working environment for astronauts in space, features a double-walled construction. It consists of a pressurized metallic "inner structure" and an unpressurized "external structure" with thermal protection systems. This design ensures the crew's safety and comfort during their space mission.

Gaganyaan's broader space exploration goals

The Gaganyaan Mission is a stepping stone to India's broader space exploration ambitions. Under the Gaganyaan Project, India is developing a comprehensive plan to explore the Moon, which includes numerous Chandrayaan missions. Additionally, there are plans for a Next Generation Launch Vehicle (NGLV), the construction of a new launch pad, human-centric facilities, and the pursuit of cutting-edge technological ventures.

Prime Minister Modi has also issued a challenge to Indian scientists to explore interplanetary projects, such as a Venus Orbiter Mission and a Mars Lander, demonstrating India's growing aspirations in the field of planetary exploration.

Milestone flights toward manned mission

Before the Gaganyaan Mission sends astronauts into space, two critical unmanned test flights will be conducted. The first flight will carry an unpressurized crew module to simulate Earth's atmosphere, while the second will focus on testing all mission systems. The success of these flights is paramount before proceeding with a crewed mission.

Preconditions for Gaganyaan unmanned missions

The central goal of the Gaganyaan Project is to launch a human crew into a 400 km orbit and safely return them to Indian sea waters. This objective underscores India's capability for human spaceflight and necessitates the development of essential technologies, including human-rated launch vehicles, life support systems, crew emergency escape systems, and crew management features.

The Gaganyaan Mission site includes a specialized single-stage liquid rocket for abort missions, along with key components such as the Crew Modules (CM) fairing, Interface Adapters, and the Crew Escape System (CES). The Crew Escape System, in particular, plays a crucial role in ensuring a safe landing for the Crew Module.

Total cost of Gaganyaan programme

The total cost of the Gaganyaan Programme is approximately 9023.00 crores, reflecting the significant financial investment that India has made in its human space exploration efforts.

What lies beyond Gaganyaan?