BANGLADESH A CONTENTIOUS RUN UP TO PARLIAMENTARY ELECTIONS

The same day, the UN said that it does not want to see any harassment or arbitrary arrest or violence before the upcoming 12th parliamentary elections in Bangladesh. “I think on our viewpoint on Bangladesh and the need for free and fair election, I think we’ve spoken out very clearly,” Stephan Dujarric, spokesperson of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said in response to a question in a media briefing. “We’ve also spoken out against the need not to see any harassment or arbitrary arrest or violence in this period.”