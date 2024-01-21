REWARI TIGER CREATES PANIC INJURES FARMER RESCUE OPERATION ON

Rewari (Chhattisgarh): A tiger spotted on Saturday night in Khushkheda, Rajasthan, created panic in the entire area. Locals said that it had come from Rajasthan. A farmer was attacked by the tiger which caused him grave injury.

Forest Officials were quick on the job to reach the village Bhatsana and conducted a search operation. It is being told that the tiger from Rajasthan has entered Bhatsana village of Rewari district. The tiger, once rescued, would soon be returned to the Rajasthan Forest Department.

The tiger hails from Kishangarh forest falling in the Alwar district of Rajasthan. The Forest Department team was tracking it regularly. On the morning of January 17, the tiger came out of the forest area and moved towards the north through the fields. Tiger's footprints have been found in Basai Virthal village. Range Officer in Rewari Forest Department, Sandeep Kumar said that they were apprised by RO Lalit Kumar of Kishangarh Range.

Appealing to the people, he said that they should not cause any harm to the wildlife and keep themselves safe. Alwar Forest Division has also issued an alert regarding Tiger.

Authorities have sought help from the common people to rescue the tiger as soon as possible. They have even requested them not to attack or disturb the tiger by any means. DC Rahul Hooda has appealed to the general public that they should not go to the fields before 7 am and after 5 pm and should not wander alone in the fields under any circumstances.