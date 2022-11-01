Hyderabad: World Vegan Day is observed every year on November 1st and the month of November as Vegan Month with the aim of spreading awareness among people about veganism as a lifestyle, vegan diet, and its benefits. Vegetarianism is followed by many communities and institutions not only in our country but also in foreign countries due to religious or other reasons. But there is also a category of vegetarianism in which foods obtained from animals is not consumed. It is not just a diet, but it is considered a lifestyle called Veganism.

Veganism is a vegetarian diet that excludes dairy products such as milk, eggs, meat, cheese or butter from animals or any products derived from them. In this diet, only the food obtained from plants like vegetables, fruits, grains, seeds and dry fruits is included. With the aim of encouraging people around the world to switch to plant-based diets instead of animal-based products, and to spread awareness and dispel popular misconceptions about the vegan lifestyle, on November 1st around the globe World Vegan Day and the entire month of November is observed as World Vegan Month.

World Vegan Day was first observed on November 1st 1994 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the UK Vegan Society. On this occasion, the President of the UK Vegan Society decided to celebrate November 1st every year as World Vegan Day. Since then, every year on November 1st, World Vegan Day and the month of November is considered World Vegan Month. Significantly, the UK Vegan Society was established in the month of November 1944.

People who follow veganism believe that in addition to reducing cruelty to animals, a vegan lifestyle helps improve both one's health and the environment. It is known that the food obtained from trees and plants is more beneficial for health and protects from many types of diseases. Apart from this, following such a lifestyle also reduces the chances of getting diseases caused by the consumption of meat and it also prevents many rare animal species from extinction.

Also read: 3 Vegan recipes worth trying

But a large number of people believe that vegan diets do not meet the nutritional needs of the body. Apart from this, there are many misconceptions among people regarding a vegan diet and a vegan lifestyle. This event not only spreads awareness among people about veganism but also gives them an opportunity to clear the misconceptions about vegan diet and their effects.

World Vegan Day is the beginning of a month-long event. Every year November 1st is also considered to be the beginning of World Vegan Month. During this month-long event, many types of events are organized not only at an institutional level but also at the collective and individual levels. The Vegan Society describes this month as "a time to shine a light on the vegan movement". On the other hand, people associated with the farm animal rights movement call it "the month of compassion and understanding for animals".

On this occasion, discussions, seminars, promotion of vegan products and many such events are organized in which different types of vegan diets are served. Many people and communities in India and many other cultures have been the promoters of such vegetarianism, who did not believe in harming other animals for food. But in current times, veganism is not just a lifestyle, it's also a trend. Experts believe that such a vegetarian diet has many benefits, such as antioxidants being found in abundance in this diet, it being very low in saturated fat and there being no cholesterol. Apart from this, it also has many benefits which provide relief for many diseases and physical conditions.