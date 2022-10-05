New Delhi: Eating a no-meat diet has benefits, such as being suitable for weight loss, offering protection against heart disease, and protecting the environment. The most prominent challenge vegetarians face is how to compensate for all the nutrients they will no longer get by giving up the consumption of animal protein. Do not fret; here are some lip-smacking healthy recipes that can even sway core meat-eaters to give up animal protein. So, before you start wavering on your decision, read on a mouthwatering healthy recipe shared by Chef Nikhil Bendre, that will help you down the Vegan path.

1. Tofu Tikka Masala - appetizing, delectable, and healthy recipe

Tofu Tikka Masala

Prep Time: 3 hours

Cooking Time: 30 minutes

Ingredients: 2 blocks firm tofu (pressed to remove excess water), 2 tbsp tandoori tikka masala, 1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste, 2 tbsp oil, 1kg tomatoes (roughly chopped), 100 gms cashews, 20 gms garlic, 30 gms ginger, 3 cloves, 3 green cardamom, 9 black peppercorns, 500 ml water, 2 onions (finely chopped), 2 tbsp ginger-garlic paste, 2 tbsp tandoori tikka masala.

Preparation:

Making Marinated Tofu Tikka: Cut tofu pieces into roughly 1-inch squares. To marinate - Mix tandoori tikka masala, ginger garlic paste, and oil in a separate bowl and mix well to form a paste of smooth consistency. Pour the marination over the tofu to coat it well and refrigerate it for 2 hours. Preheat the oven to 200o C. Remove the marinated tofu from the refrigerator and put them on metal and wooden skewers. Take a baking tray and grease the surface well. Place the skewers onto the tray and bake it for 10 to 15 minutes until a charred crust is formed. Remove the beautifully charred tofu and let it cool down.

Making Tikka Masala Gravy: Add tomatoes, ginger, garlic, cashew, and whole spices to a large pot, cover with water, and place the pot over medium heat. Bring the pot to a boil and let it simmer till the cashews are completely soft. Once the cashews are entirely soft, remove the pot from the stove and let it cool down. The entire process will take approximately one hour. Blend it into a smooth puree once the mixture has cooled down. You can add water as needed to make a smooth puree. Be mindful of the whole spices and ensure they are entirely blended; otherwise, they can be unpleasant to chew on.

Making Tofu Tikka Masala: Heat oil in a pot. Add finely chopped onions and cook till the onions are completely caramelized. Add ginger garlic paste to the caramelized onions and stir for two minutes till the paste is cooked. Once the paste is cooked, add tandoori tikka masala, stir for 1-2 minutes, and smell the appetizing aroma of the masala. Add the blended gravy to the cooked above paste and let it simmer on low heat for 10 to 15 minutes until oil starts leaving the sauce. If the gravy has thickened, you can add water to the sauce and cook till the water boils. The best way to gauge if your dressing is cooked is to taste it. If you can still taste the raw spices, let them simmer for more than 5 minutes. Once the gravy is thoroughly cooked, add the marinated tofu to the sauce and serve the appetizing Tofu Tikka Masala with delicious butter naan and fluffy white basmati rice.

Nutrition: Serving - 200g, Calories - 294kcal, Carbohydrates - 27g, Protein - 8g, Fat - 19g, Saturated fat - 3g, Polyunsaturated fat - 4g, Monounsaturated fat - 10g, Trans fat - 1g, Sodium - 30mg, Potassium - 910mg, Fiber - 6g, Sugar - 11g, Vitamin A - 2086IU, Vitamin C - 41mg, Calcium - 69mg, Iron - 3mg.

2. Crispy Cauliflower Wings - savor the crunch of perfectly cooked cauliflower dipped in flavorful Korean BBQ sauce

Crispy Cauliflower Wings

Prep Time: 30 minutes

Cooking Time: 10 minutes

Ingredients: 1 head Cauliflower (cut into large florets), 1 cup Rice flour, 1/2 cup Cornstarch, 1/2 cup 00 Pizza flour (purchase from Amazon if locally not available), 1 cup water (add more if need be), Salt and pepper (to taste), Oil for frying, Bomb Bay seasoning (add as per taste - word of advice - more the better), Korean BBQ Sauce.

Preparation: Boil salted water in a pot, add the cauliflower florets and cook in the water for 5 to 6 minutes. Make sure it does not turn mushy. Once cauliflower is cooked, transfer it to a tray and place it in the refrigerator until it cools down completely. This makes sure it does not cook further, or it might turn mushy. For the batter - in a bowl, whisk rice flour, corn starch, 00" flour, and salt & pepper with water to make a batter. Make sure to whisk all the lumps away. The consistency of the batter should be thick. Dip the cauliflower in the batter and then into the panko crumbs for the added crunch. Heat the oil and fry the cauliflower on medium gas till they are golden and crispy. Sprinkle the wings with Bomb Bay seasoning, drizzle with flavorful Korean BBQ sauce, and serve MEOGGI JEON-e (Korean for BON APPETIT).

Nutrition: Serving - 50g, Calories - 973kcal, Carbohydrates - 215g, Protein - 21g, Fat - 4g, Saturated fat - 1g, Polyunsaturated fat - 1g, Monounsaturated fat - 1g, Sodium - 190mg, Potassium - 1843mg, Fiber -16g, Sugar - 11g, Vitamin C - 277mg, Calcium - 151mg, Iron - 3mg.

3. Vegan Ham and Bean Stew - A quick delicious, healthy and soulful meal

Vegan Ham and Bean Stew

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cooking Time: 20 minutes

Ingredients: 2 tbsp Redoro olive oil, 4 cloves garlic (minced), 1 onion (finely chopped), 1 bay leaf, 1/2 cup celery (finely chopped), 1tsp mixed herbs, 1 large potato (chopped in dice), 2 cans Kidney beans (strained), 2 packets of Vegan meat, 1 can of peeled tomatoes in juice, 1 tbsp vegan chicken bouillon powder (purchase from Amazon if locally not available), 3 cups water, 1tbsp fresh coriander leaves (finely chopped).

Preparation: Add olive oil to a large pot and heat it. Once the oil is heated, add minced garlic, finely chopped onions, and flavorful bay leaf, and cook for 2 minutes until aromatic. Add celery to enhance the flavor. After mixing celery, add mixed herbs and cook for two minutes for the herbs to infuse themselves with the ingredients. Add diced potatoes, strained kidney beans, and vegan meat. Stir well so all the potatoes, beans, and meat are completely covered with the aromatic mixture. Next, add peeled tomatoes along with their juice, chicken bouillon powder, and water and mix well. Let the stew simmer on slow heat for 10 to 12 minutes. Garnish the flavorful stew with finely chopped coriander. Enjoy the soulful stew with some warm toasted bread!

Nutrition: Serving - 200g, Calories - 90kcal, Carbohydrates - 20g, Protein - 3g, Fat - 1g, Saturated fat - 1g, Polyunsaturated fat - 1g, Monounsaturated fat - 1g, Cholesterol - 1mg, Sodium - 29mg, Potassium - 478mg, Fiber - 3g, Sugar - 2g, Vitamin A - 70IU, Vitamin C - 22mg, Calcium - 34mg, Iron - 1mg.

Committing to a vegan diet is honestly simpler than it looks. A well-planned and balanced vegan diet can provide sufficient nutrition and numerous health benefits. So, if you plan to go vegan, it is not the end of delicious food. There are many options available for you to satisfy those taste buds! (IANS)