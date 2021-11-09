Ayurveda is a branch of medicine, which not only uses herbs for the treatment but also includes certain procedures that help in maintaining the health of a person. It also works on purification or detoxification of the body through various techniques, one of which is Oil Pulling. This technique helps in maintaining oral health and eliminates harmful bacteria from the mouth.

Oil pulling in Ayurveda is known as ‘Kavala’ or ‘Gandusha’. Our Ayurvedic expert, Dr. Rakesh Rai, BAMS, Bhopal says that oil pulling is an ancient technique that saints used to practice in order to maintain oral as well as gut health. The health of the mouth and stomach is considered important for our overall health because whatever we consume, it enters our body through our mouth and a healthy gut can relieve many common problems.

Benefits Of Oil Pulling

There are bacterias present in our mouth, both good and bad. The harmful bacteria raise the possibility of problems like tooth decay, pain in the gums, bad breath, problems related to saliva, etc. Also, when we eat, the disease spreads particles enter our stomach through our mouth, which later affects our digestive system.

Oil pulling proves to be highly effective in maintaining oral health because when we rinse our mouth with oil, the harmful bacteria sticks to the oil and is removed when we spit. Dr. Rakesh explains that with the help of oil pulling, one can get relief from swollen gums, bad breath, cavities and other related problems.

What Is The Correct Manner?

The method of oil pulling is very simple. You need to gargle with one tablespoon of oil for 15-20 minutes just like you do with water. But, keep in mind to not drink or swallow the oil, since it can be harmful to health. Spit out the oil when it becomes more watery and whitish while gargling. After this, rinse your mouth thoroughly with lukewarm water.

Although oil pulling can be done at any time of the day, the best time to do it is in the morning. Ayurveda too considers practicing oil pulling on an empty stomach in the morning ideal.

Which Oil To Use?

Dr. Rakesh says that coconut and sesame oil is considered ideal to be used for oil pulling. Besides this, you can also use sunflower oil or any other cooking oil. However, he also mentions that if you notice any problem in the teeth or you notice white streaks or layers on the tongue during or after oil pulling, you must discontinue it.

Precautions To Be Taken

Our expert warns, “Do not swallow oil during oil pulling, because the bad bacteria in our mouth and the harmful elements of oil can affect our body in a negative manner. Remember to always use pure oil for oil pulling. Also, young children and people who are allergic to oils or have a preexisting condition of the mouth should not practice this.

Also Read: Staying Healthy, The Ayurveda Way.