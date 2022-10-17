Hyderabad: “Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder” is a behavioral disorder that occurs mostly in children. But sometimes this condition can trouble adults too. With the aim of making the general public aware of the important factors related to this disorder such as its symptoms, prevention, and myths associated with it, and to motivate people for timely diagnosis and treatment of this disorder without any hesitation, every year in the month of October "ADHD Awareness Month" is observed.

Some children are always very active. Being active means that they are not able to sit comfortably or peacefully in one place, they get agitated very quickly and have a lot of stubbornness and anger, and are unable to concentrate on any work, etc. Such children are usually kept in the category of hyper-excited children. But hyper behavior in children is not always normal, sometimes it can also be a result of “Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder" (ADHD).

With the aim of spreading awareness about the causes, effects, prevention, and delusions of ADHD not only among children but also adults and motivating people to seek medical help for its treatment at the right time, the month of October is observed as "ADHD Awareness Month". In the year 2022, this event is being organized based on the theme “Understanding a Shared Experience”.

This event was first started by some American organizations. ADHD Awareness Month was established in the year 2004 with the joint effort of several organizations. ADHD Awareness Day was first established as a national holiday by the US Senate. Its time span was later increased to one month. At present, it is celebrated on the global stage in many countries not only by organizations related to ADHD but also by many other medical and social organizations.

There have been many studies and surveys at the global level regarding the number of people suffering from ADHD. Among them, the estimated global prevalence of ADHD in children is around 5%, according to data published by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence. At the same time, the results of some studies also show that about 1.6 percent to 12.2 percent of school-going children in India have ADHD problems. This psychosis is found more in boys than in girls.

According to a report by the Indian Medical Association, the symptoms of ADHD mostly start appearing in children in preschool or kindergarten classes. But if not received at the right time and with the right treatment, this psychosis can affect adolescents and even adults. Even their educational, social, professional and family life can be greatly affected by this.

Significantly, there is still a lot of doubt and disagreement about the clear causes of ADHD. But it is considered to be a neuro-developmental condition that can also be due to genetic reasons. There are three types of ADHD, Hyperactive, Impulsive, and Inattentive behavior. In all three types, some symptoms may be seen differently in children and adults, but they can significantly affect the personal, work, and social life of the victims. Experts say that there is no cure for this psychosis, but it can be completely controlled with the help of clinical and psychological investigations, counseling, cognitive behavioral therapy, and sometimes with the help of medicines when needed.

ETV Bharat Sukhibhava also spoke to Dr. Roma Mathur, a clinical psychiatrist from Delhi, regarding ADHD. She explains that if the presence of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder is detected at the right time, then controlling it is not very complicated. But in most cases, parents and teachers are unable to link its symptoms to ADHD psychosis. Although awareness about ADHD has increased among people as compared to earlier, still most people are hesitant to seek the help of a psychiatrist to treat this condition.

She tells that it is very important to have symptoms of this psychosis in children such as lack of concentration, very fickle behavior, problem concentrating, weak in studies, often dropping things in school or anywhere, not calm or sitting in one place, performing poorly in the exams despite knowing the answer, getting bored of any work quickly, showing stubborn and angry behavior, quarreling and lack of patience, etc., when noticed, counseling should be taken from a psychiatrist and they should be treated to be saved from this disorder.

Dr. Roma says that due to this psychosis, many times children experience the problem of lack of self-confidence and increased irritability and sometimes under stress. At the same time, especially in adults, ADHD can also be the cause triggering many other psychoses. That is why it is very important to take the symptoms of this psychosis at any age seriously and make efforts for its treatment.